Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar meets Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Jaipur, Sep 14 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence here on Thursday, an official said.

Karnataka legislator N A Haris accompanied Shivakumar to the meeting, a spokesperson said.

According to a statement, Shivkumar praised the Rajasthan government for its public welfare schemes and development works.

Shivkumar said various initiatives such as Inflation Relief Camps, providing LPG gas cylinders for Rs 500, Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Right to Health, Gig Workers Act and Annapurna Food Packet Scheme are being discussed in the entire country.

He also praised the newly constructed Chambal Riverfront and the Oxygen City Park in Kota, the statement added.

Rajasthan Education Minister B D Kalla, Mines and Petroleum Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya, and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas were also present at the meeting.