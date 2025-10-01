Karnataka Deputy CM pays tribute to Zubeen on 13th day rituals at Jorhat

Guwahati, Oct 1 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Sivakumar paid his tribute to Assam's iconic singer Zubeen Garg on the occasion of the 13th day rituals at the Jorhat Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Sivakumar, accompanied by Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, offered his deepest condolences to the singer's wife, Garima Saikia Garg and his entire family, assuring them to take Zubeen's legacy forward so that Assamese culture remains strong.

Sivakumar told Garima that he had come on behalf of Rahul Gandhi and the All India Congress Committee to show respect to the singer and assured all help from the party in preserving his legacy.

''Losing someone so beloved is an unimaginable pain, and my thoughts are with you in this difficult time. In this moment of grief, I, along with Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress party, stand with you and pray you find strength in the love and memories he has left behind'', he told Garima.

He hoped that Zubeen's legacy of music and love would continue to surround and comfort the family always.

Later, talking to reporters, Sivakumar said that Zubeen is Assam's ambassador and he has been immortalised by his music, culture and tradition.

''The Congress Party had a working committee meeting at Patna, and Rahul Gandhi moved a resolution for his condolence. We all stand in solidarity with the family in this hour of grief'', the Karnataka Deputy CM said.

Zubeen's contribution to Indian music is immense, and he has sung in more than 40 languages, he added.

''I got a lot of calls from the Assamese community in Bengaluru and they are very excited that I am representing them here'', he said.

''They also have a small request - for land in Karnataka to set up a cultural centre, and as soon as I go back, we will look into it so that the bond between Assam and Karnataka grows stronger'', Sivakumar said.

All the people from the North East who are working in Karnataka are well disciplined, cultured and work hard in whichever field they are, he said.

There are more than five lakh people from the region in Karnataka, he added.

''Gaurav Gogoi wanted us to be here, and I have come with a team of leaders to pay our respects to Zubeen. We pray for all the family members and friends of Zubeen for strength, and may his soul rest in peace, the Deputy CM said. PTI DG DG RG