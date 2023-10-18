Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar claims BJP team active to destabilise govt

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said he was aware that a team is active in the BJP to destabilise the government and Congress legislators have been informing him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, as to who is contacting them and what offer is being made to them.

He said he will make the legislators reveal it during the next Assembly session.

"Yes, we are aware of it. All MLAs are informing me and the Chief Minister completely as to who all are meeting them. They are telling us what is being offered to them," Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said in response to a question on claims that a team was active in the BJP to destabilise the government.

"We have information on everything...not now, when Assembly (session) happens, we will make those (legislators) who have been contacted, to speak out," he added.

Shivakumar had earlier too claimed that a plot was being hatched in Singapore to topple the Congress government.