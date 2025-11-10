Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar express shock over blast in Delhi

Bengaluru, Nov 10 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday expressed shock and grief over the blast that occurred near Red Fort in Delhi that claimed at least eight lives and injured several people.

Taking to social media platform 'X', he wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

"Deeply shocked and disturbed by the tragic blast near Red Fort, Delhi. The loss of innocent lives is heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured," Shivakumar said.

A high-intensity explosion ripped through a car near the Red Fort metro station, gutting several vehicles, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away. PTI AMP KH