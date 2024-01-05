Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar says he is a victim of vendetta politics

Bengaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday alleged that some politicians and bureaucrats were indulging in vendetta politics to harass him.

Advertisment

On the CBI approaching the High Court questioning the state government's decision to withdraw permission to probe the case against him, he said it (CBI) was entitled to do so and it was for the court to decide.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Some politicians and bureaucrats are resorting to vendetta politics. I have full faith in God and the Court of Law, the wheel of time is turning." On the CBI approaching the High Court questioning the State government's decision to withdraw permission to investigate the case, the DCM said, "The CBI is entitled to approach the High Court. They will present their case and we will present our case. It is the Court which will eventually decide. I have complete faith in our judicial system." Shivakumar claimed that there was not even a single case registered against him.

"The case was handed over to the CBI only to harass me. The current government has taken a decision to withdraw that permission and has handed over the case to the Lokayukta," he pointed out.

Advertisment

Shivakumar, who is also the Congress state president, said the CBI has issued notices to his family members, his institutions and his business associates.

The agency has even issued notices to people who had done business with him 30 years ago, the DCM said.

"I don't know what their (CBI) intentions are. There are many such cases against many BJP leaders but no action has been initiated against them. There is a limit to how much they can harass." "I know I haven't made any mistake. They are attacking me because I helped my party send Ahmed Patel to Rajya Sabha," he added.

Advertisment

Shivakumar said recently, a large amount of cash was found at the residence of a BJP MLA but the court cleared the legislator stating that the cash belonged to his son.

"All sins will get washed away if anyone joins the BJP. I know who's behind all this," he noted.

Asked if CBI's fresh action had anything to do with the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said he was not sure of what their objective was.

"I have seen everything in life. I am ready to face any situation. Everyone knows what happened after sending me to jail. I believe the Courts will give me justice," he said.

Asked about former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's accusation that he (Shivakumar) had sent funds for the recently concluded Assembly elections, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Has he seen it? If he has any evidence, let him reveal it." PTI GMS SS