Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar says he will stand by Siddaramaiah like a 'rock'

Hassan (Karnataka), Dec 5 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said he will stand by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah like a "rock", until death.

He said this at the ‘Jana Kalyana Samavesha’, a convention jointly organised by the state Congress and Swabhimanigala Okkuta (federation organisations of oppressed communities).

"Don't worry, in Mysuru I have said that this bande (rock) -- D K Shivakumar -- will be with Siddaramaiah. This Shivakumar will be with him, now, tomorrow, and until death. Keep this in mind. This is the history of this Kanakapura bande," Shivakumar, who is often referred to as "Kanakapura bande" by local media and supporters, said.

Shivakumar represents Kanakapura assembly segment.

Addressing the convention, he said, "It is my duty and Dharma to work honestly, wherever I work." "....no need to worry. We are working for the poor honestly...unitedly all our Ministers in the cabinet and legislators will work under his (CM) leadership to serve the state and its people...." The convention was initially planned by the federation of organisations of oppressed communities as a Siddaramaiah-centric mega "show of strength" event, in solidarity with the Chief Minister, who is facing allegations in the MUDA site allotment scam.

However, the Congress party's involvement as the joint host of the event was confirmed by the Chief Minister himself last week, amid reports that a section of leaders within the party were against such an event being organised outside the party framework. An anonymous "complaint letter" purportedly written by a Congress leader to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge had also surfaced.

The state Congress led by its President Shivakumar had also renamed the convention as ‘Jana Kalyana Samavesha’ from 'Siddaramaiah Swabhimaani Janandolana Samavesha'.

Interestingly, Shivakumar's statement came a day after Siddaramaiah rejected his claim that they have a power-sharing pact.

Shivakumar had reportedly told media recently that there was an agreement between them, before coming to power.

In response, Siddaramaiah had on Wednesday said there was no such pact, and that he would abide by the high command's decision.

There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister's post after the declaration of Assembly election results in May last year, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the deputy chief minister.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

Shivakumar has made no secret of his ambition to become CM.

Addressing the convention, Shivakumar claimed that the Congress' five guarantee schemes are "permanent", and it was certain that the party would come to power in 2028. "No one can change this." He also expressed confidence about Congress winning all seven assembly segments in the Hassan district in the next polls. The party currently represents only one seat in the district. "We need your cooperation for it." Pointing to BJP and JD(S)' defeat in recent by-polls to Shiggaon, Sandur and Channapatna Assembly segments, the Deputy CM said, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and his son and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy during campaigning had claimed that they will "root out" the Congress government.

"Mr Deve Gowda, this isn't a potato crop grown in Hassan or a groundnut plant to root out. This is a government which has the support of 138 MLAs, it has public support...." he said. PTI KSU ROH