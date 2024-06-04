DK Shivakumar's brother & MP Suresh defeated in Bangalore Rural

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's brother and MP D K Suresh on Tuesday was defeated in Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2,69,647 votes.

Eminent cardiologist and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr C N Manjunath of BJP won the seat.

As per arrangement between alliance partners BJP and JD(S), Manjunath contested on the saffron party ticket.

According to the Election Commission, Suresh, who was the sole Congress candidate to win the 2019 Lok Sabha election in Karnataka, got 8,09,355 votes, and Manjunath 10,79,002.