Karnataka Deputy CM to leave for Davos to attend World Economic Forum meet

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (PTI) Days after cancelling his official tour to the Swiss Alpine town of Davos to take part in the WEF meet, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said he will attend the event.

He is likely to leave for Davos on Tuesday, according to official sources.

"Of course, Delhi has given me permission, my leaders and the CM have also asked me to go there. I have been receiving calls that I should be part of discussions in Davos, so I'm making it a point to go there. My opposition friends are also advising me. Some times, we will have to take the advice of the opposition leaders, in the interest of the state we will all work together," Shivakumar told reporters on Tuesday.

The Deputy CM's office on Saturday had said that Shivakumar has cancelled his scheduled visit to World Economic Forum (WEF) meet in Davos, citing official and party related engagements in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

Opposition BJP had hit out at Shivakumar for cancelling Davos visit stating that at a time when the state desperately needs development and economic revival, the Deputy CM chose to skip this crucial global platform, citing "pressing engagements" in New Delhi and Bengaluru.

"The Congress government is at a crossroads, torn apart by an open power struggle between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar. Several supporters of the Deputy CM have openly spoken about a change in leadership post-Sankranti, and it now appears that Davos became the first casualty of this internal tug-of-war for power," state BJP President B Y Vijayendra said on 'X'.

Meanwhile, a Government of Karnataka delegation led by Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil has departed for Davos on Sunday, to participate in the WEF Annual Meeting, to be held from January 19 to 23. PTI KSU ADB