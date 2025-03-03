Karnataka development model studied by economists, universities worldwide: Governor

Bengaluru, Mar 3 (PTI) Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Monday said the state government is developing a unique model of Karnataka in development, one that is being studied by economists and universities worldwide.

Speaking at the joint session of the state legislature at Vidhana Soudha here, he emphasised that the Karnataka model of development focuses on building a people-centered approach to economic, social, and cultural governance.

"....the Government is shaping a unique model of Karnataka in development. The Karnataka model of development means creating a people-centric economic, social and cultural governance. Green energy, women empowerment, etc. are also included in this," he said.

Pointing out that the Karnataka model is being extensively studied by global experts, the Governor said, "Oxford University has described this model as 'Shining a Light in the Darkness' and 'A BluePrint for the World' in its Human Rights Hub blog. The head of the United Nations has personally visited the State to learn about this model and openly praised our programmes." Defending the government's guarantee schemes, Gehlot addressed concerns that the state would fall behind in development and that its financial health would suffer due to the ambitious welfare programmes.

