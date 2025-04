Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) Alok Mohan's term has been extended till May 21, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s office said on Tuesday.

Mohan was to retire on April 30.

Since May 2023 he has been serving as the DG&IGP.

According to official sources, the extension is said to be aimed at ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court’s directive of a fixed two-year tenure for the state police chief. PTI KSU ROH