Karnataka doubles registration fees for certain properties, new rates from Aug 31

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) The Karnataka government has revised the registration fees under the Registration Act, 1908, effectively doubling the rates for certain property and document registrations.

The new rates will come into force from tomorrow (Aug 31).

According to a notification issued by the Revenue Department on Friday, the fee charged “for every Rs 1,000 or part thereof” has been increased from Rs 10 to Rs 20. Similarly, the fee described as 'one rupee' in two other categories will now be 'two rupee'.

The order was issued by S R Shivashankar, Deputy Secretary to Government, Revenue Department (Disaster Management, Stamps and Registration). PTI GMS GMS ROH