Karnataka drafts bill to curb honour crimes, protect freedom of choice in marriage

Bengaluru, Jan 16 (PTI) The Karnataka government is bringing out a legislation aimed at preventing crimes committed in the name of honour and tradition, and penalising any conduct that interferes with an individual’s freedom of choice in marriage.

The draft bill, titled Karnataka Freedom of Choice in Marriage and Prevention and Prohibition of Crimes in the Name of Honour and Tradition Bill, 2026, also seeks to provide legal safeguards, remedies, and institutional mechanisms for prevention, redressal and rehabilitation.

The bill comes in the backdrop of the alleged killing of a pregnant woman in her early twenties near Hubballi by her own family over an inter-caste marriage, which triggered widespread outrage.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who visited the woman’s family on January 4, had said such crimes would not be tolerated and announced that the government plans to enact a special law to curb such incidents and raise legal awareness.

He said the proposal would be discussed in the next session of the legislature and that steps would also be taken to set up a fast-track court.

According to the draft bill, without prejudice to punishment provided under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, anyone who causes death by any means, or commits any act resulting in the death of a couple or either of them or any other person in the name of "honour", shall be punished with a minimum imprisonment of five years.

Whoever causes grievous hurt to a couple or either of them in the name of honour shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than ten years, which may extend to life imprisonment, along with a fine of up to Rs 3 lakh.

For causing simple hurt, the punishment shall be rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than three years, which may extend to five years, along with a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh.

The draft bill states that all persons have the right to autonomy over their lives, including the right to liberty, freedom of expression and freedom to marry a person of their choice.

It clarifies that the consent of parents, family, caste, or clan is not required once two adult individuals agree to enter into a marriage.

The draft bill criminalises sexual intercourse on a false promise of marriage in cases involving inter-caste alliances.

Any person who engages in sexual intercourse with an adult woman by assuring marriage and later refuses to fulfil the promise upon disclosure or knowledge of the woman’s caste shall be deemed to have obtained consent by deceit or misconception of fact, amounting to an offence punishable as rape under the proposed legislation.

If prima facie evidence exists that the refusal to marry was motivated solely or primarily by opposition to the inter-caste nature of the alliance, including family pressure on caste grounds, there shall be a rebuttable presumption that the promise of marriage was false from inception or vitiated by deceit.

The accused shall bear the burden of proving, on a balance of probabilities, that the promise was made in good faith and that the refusal was due to unforeseen circumstances unrelated to caste.

The offender shall be punishable with rigorous imprisonment for a term not less than five years, which may extend to life imprisonment, along with a fine. The offence shall be tried as an aggravated honour crime, in addition to applicable provisions under Section 69 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The bill clarifies that this provision applies only where sexual intercourse was premarital and consensual solely on the assurance of marriage.

It does not apply to genuine breaches of promise due to circumstances beyond control, or where the woman was aware from the outset that marriage was improbable on caste grounds without any assurance overriding such awareness.

Whoever commits any crime in the name of "honour" or tradition not amounting to killing or grievous hurt shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term not less than two years, which may extend to five years, and with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The draft bill also provides punishment for criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, tampering with evidence, and abetment, attempt or conspiracy.

Those affected may seek protection for themselves, their dependents and witnesses against intimidation, coercion, inducement, violence or threats of violence, and it shall be the duty of the state to make necessary protection arrangements.

The bill mandates the state government to provide shelter homes and safe accommodation for couples in need. Safe houses shall be established at each district headquarters for persons whose rights under the proposed legislation are under threat.

The state government may, after consultation with the High Court, notify district courts as special fast-track courts for the trial of cases relating to honour crimes and offences under the proposed legislation.