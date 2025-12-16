Karnataka Drivers' Union protests against BIAL over pick-up zones, parking fees

Bengaluru, Dec 16 (PTI) Members of the Karnataka Drivers' Union on Tuesday staged a protest condemning the recent change in pick-up locations at Kempegowda International Airport here, even as the airport operator defended the move as a safety-driven measure aligned with global practices.

The protest was held near the Sadahalli Gate toll plaza near the airport under the leadership of G Narayanaswamy, founder and state president of the union, which led to traffic disruptions.

Police resorted to mild lathi charge as protesters attempted to block other taxis from entering the airport premises.

The protesters alleged that the revised pick-up arrangements at the airport have caused inconvenience to drivers as well as passengers, leading to congestion and operational difficulties.

They also criticised the parking fee structure, claiming that the rules were implemented without consulting them and that it places an unfair financial burden on drivers who depend on airport trips for their livelihood.

The protest was later withdrawn after Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sajeeth V J arrived at the spot and held talks with the agitating drivers. He assured them that their grievances would be taken up with the authorities concerned.

The union has demanded an immediate rollback of the restrictions, warning of intensified agitation if their demands were not met.

However, the Kempegowda International Airport, which is operated by Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) said in a statement issued on Tuesday evening that the updated arrival pick-up system at BLR Airport follows practices adopted at leading airports globally, and we are continuously monitoring its implementation.

"While transitions of this nature can encounter some resistance initially, nearly 95 per cent of passengers are currently comfortable with the new system," it said.

BIAL acknowledged that some genuine issues have been identified, and said feedback is being addressed systematically keeping passenger experience at the centre. Progress is closely monitored to ensure the system stabilises over the next 30 days.

"Over the years, we have received multiple complaints, including from solo women travellers, about unauthorised taxi operators coercing passengers mid-journey to pay amounts far exceeding regulated fares or leaving them stranded if demands were not met. This poses a far greater safety risk than a walk of 300–500 meters," it stated.

BIAL noted that strengthening the authorised and regulated ecosystem is therefore critical.

It further stated that passengers with mobility challenges, infants, senior citizens, or wheelchair users will be supported through buggies and shuttle services. No effort or expense will be spared to enhance the experience for all passengers.

"This is the right move from a safety standpoint. At the same time, continuous refinements will be made over the next one to two months, assuring that this remains our top priority," it added.

According to BIAL officials, as per the new lane segregation system, entry to the designated arrival pick-up zone in T1 and T2 will be free for all private cars (white board). However, there will be a charge for misusing or overstaying inside the zone beyond the prescribed time limits.

"The airport will give eight minutes (much higher than international standards) of free use of the zone for all the users, beyond which there will be Rs 150 charges for overstay from 8-13 minutes and Rs 300 charges for 13-18 minutes. Any vehicle overstaying beyond 18 minutes will be towed to the nearest police station, and applicable fines and towing charges will be levied, it had stated. PTI AMP ROH