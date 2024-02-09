Karnataka: Drugs worth Rs 57,000 seized, two held

Mangaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Mangaluru north division drug squad on Friday arrested two persons who were trying to sell 19 gm of Methamphetamine, valued at Rs 57,000, at Bondel ground under Kavoor police station limits here.

The arrested have been identified as Hima Neesh (26) from Mangaluru and Pavan Raj (28) from Tarepadpu, Kotekar, police said.

They were found in possession of the drug concealed in plastic covers during an operation by the drug squad.

A case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the NDPS Act.

The arrest operation was carried out under the guidance of DCPs Siddartha and Dinesh Kumar (crime and traffic) and led by Mangaluru North sub division ACP Manoj Kumar Nayak, police said. PTI MVG MVG KH