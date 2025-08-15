Karnataka Dy CM confident Dharmasthala 'conspiracy' will be exposed through investigation

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday expressed confidence that the alleged conspiracy to tarnish Dharmasthala's image will come to light through the ongoing investigation. He also indicated that strict action would be taken if the allegations in the Dharmasthala "mass burial" case are found to be false.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by the state government, is probing claims of mass murder, rape, and mass burials in Dharmasthala spanning the past two decades.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker whose identity has been kept confidential, alleged that between 1995 and 2014, he was forced to handle bodies—including those of women and minors—some of which bore signs of sexual assault. He has submitted a statement before a magistrate.

As part of the probe, the SIT has been digging at several locations identified by the complainant along the banks of the Netravathi River in Dharmasthala, recovering skeletal remains at two sites so far.

"Not in favour or against Dharmasthala; things should happen in accordance with the law. I have confidence. I have witnessed the devotion and power there up close. This conspiracy will come out in the days ahead through investigation, in my personal opinion," Shivakumar told reporters here.

He said he was confident that Home Minister G Parameshwara would reveal the truth during a debate on the Dharmasthala issue in the Assembly on Monday.

Asked about the alleged conspiracy, Shivakumar said, "the home minister will inform on this. The chief minister (Siddaramaiah) has also said that no one should make false allegations or run a campaign against any religious person or institution. This was stated in the Congress legislature party meeting." Shivakumar added that if the allegations are proven false, strict action would be taken following the law.

"Law is equal for everyone. If anyone is wrong, they will be punished. But no one should unnecessarily defame others," he said.

Parameshwara had earlier told the Assembly that legal action could be taken against the complainant if the SIT finds the allegations to be false.

During the Assembly discussion, BJP legislators criticised the government for its handling of the investigation and for inaction against what they called a "slander campaign" targeting Dharmasthala and the temple.

The party demanded an interim report and action against the complainant and others allegedly behind the allegations, claiming they were part of a "toolkit to denigrate Hindu gods and their places of worship." Parameshwara is expected to respond to the discussion on Monday. PTI KSU SSK SA