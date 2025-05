New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday met Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and discussed projects in the state.

Shivakumar discussed various development projects in Bengaluru and other parts of the state, an official statement said.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrative Officer Tushar Girinath, Chief Commissioner Maheshwara Rao and other state officials were present in the meeting. PTI LUX RT RT