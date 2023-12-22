Karnataka: Eight fishermen rescued as boat capsizes mid-sea

Mangaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Eight fishermen who were on board a deep-sea fishing boat that capsized off Malpe coast in Udupi district were rescued by fishermen from another boat, police said.

The boat, ‘Sri Narayana’, had ventured into the sea from Malpe port on the night of December 12. It capsized during the wee hours of December 19 when water began gushing into the boat after its base got ruptured after hitting some object.

The crew immediately sent an emergency help message to other boats engaged in fishing in the vicinity. Responding to the call, fishermen from another boat, ‘Sri Mookambika Anugraha’ helped rescue the stranded people on the boat.

The rescued fishermen were later safely transported to the shore, police said. PTI MVG MVG KH