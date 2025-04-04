Karnataka: Ex-Minorities Panel chief gets death threats after Waqf remarks

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Apr 4 (PTI) Anwar Manippady, former chairman of Karnataka State Minorities Commission, on Friday claimed that he had received multiple death threats via internet-based calls, sparking serious concern over his safety.

He has since lodged a complaint with the police.

According to Manippady, the calls began late on Wednesday and continued into the early hours of April 3, with more than ten threatening calls made within seven to eight hours.

The callers, whose identities remain unknown, reportedly spoke Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, and Tulu.

One of the callers spoke in what Manippady described as "Queen’s English", suggesting a high degree of fluency and possible international links.

"These were not prank calls. The tone and language used were threatening and calculated. They were intended to intimidate me. The mention of my observations on Waqf properties, which I made earlier, was cited by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday during the debate on the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha. Personally, it was an honour for me, but I did not expect threats to my life," Manippady told PTI.

He has lodged a complaint with the cybercrime division, and preliminary investigations are said to be underway.

Sources in the police department confirmed they are tracing the digital footprints of the calls, which are believed to have been made using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) platforms, making them harder to track.

Manippady has been vocal on several issues concerning minority communities and has played a key role in the BJP’s outreach in Karnataka.

He did not speculate on who might be behind the threats but urged authorities to treat the matter with urgency.

"This isn’t just about me. Anyone who speaks their mind or stands for reform should not have to fear for their life," he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the calls so far.

Senior BJP leaders in the state have condemned the threats and called for swift action to ensure Manippady’s safety.

Senior BJP leaders in the state have condemned the threats and called for swift action to ensure Manippady's safety.

The police have reportedly enhanced security around Manippady's residence and are exploring whether the threats are linked to any of his recent political statements or initiatives.