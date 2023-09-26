Karnataka expresses satisfaction over Cauvery regulation body rejecting TN's request for release of 12,000 cusecs

Bengaluru, Sep 26 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) rejecting Tamil Nadu's request for 12,000 cusecs and recommending that Karnataka release 3,000 cusecs of water to the neighbouring state till October 15.

The CWRC's recommendation came on the day of the Bengaluru bandh called by farmers and pro-Kannada organisations and backed by the BJP and JD(S), over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The call for the shutdown evoked a partial response, with most of the public services functioning normally, but far fewer people than usual venturing out.

"The Tamil Nadu government had sought 12,000 cusecs of water. They (CWRC) have recommended against it. This is because of the struggle of our people. Normally about 2,000 cusecs of water keeps flowing (towards TN). Another 1,000 cusecs we will have to release to make it 3,000 cusecs," Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said.

However, Kuruburu Shanthakumar and Vatal Nagaraj -- key leaders spearheading bandhs today (Bengaluru) and on Friday (statewide shutdown), respectively -- have opposed the CWRC's recommendations and urged the Karnataka government not to release any amount of water to Tamil Nadu, at any cost.

Speaking to reporters here, Shivakumar said that the inflow into the Cauvery reservoirs has been better in the past couple of days.

"Rejection of Tamil Nadu's application has made me happy. I congratulate the people who have taken part in the agitations, cutting across party lines," he added.

According to the DCM's office, Karnataka made a submission before the CWRC, highlighting the shortfall in cumulative inflows to its four reservoirs in the Cauvery basin up to September 25, which hold just 53.04 per cent of their capacity.

It also pointed out the state earlier this month declared 161 talukas as severely drought affected and 34 talukas as moderately drought affected. Out of this, 32 severely drought affected talukas and 15 moderately drought affected talukas fall in the Cauvery basin, it said, adding: "This aspect needs utmost recognition and invites critical consideration by the committee." The fact that Karnataka is not in a position to release any water from its reservoirs or contribute any water from its reservoirs for the flow to be maintained at the interstate border Biligundlu, was submitted before the CWRC, the DCM's office said It said that Tamil Nadu on its part urged the CWRC that Karnataka too has to reduce its irrigation supply based on the distress proportion, and Karnataka has to release shortfall quantity immediately and further flows as per the distress proportion.

"Finally, CWRC recommended that Karnataka ensure 3000 cusecs realisation at Biligundlu, starting from 28.09.2023 (8 am) up to 15.10.2023," it added.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) had last month had given an order endorsing the CWRC's earlier recommendation to the Karnataka government to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

He said that officials are going to Delhi tonight to take part in another meeting (CWMA) and they will place the facts about the water shortage before it.

The CWRC is the CWMA's assisting body.

By observing the Bengaluru bandh today, people have expressed their anguish, he said.

"There is no need for any other bandh, court won't permit it," he added.

The Karnataka bandh, a statewide shutdown, has been called on September 29 by 'Kannada Okkuta', an umbrella organisation for pro-Kannada organisations -- led by Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj.

Further, reiterating that building the Mekedatu balancing reservoir is the only solution for this dispute, Shivakumar said, we will have to make people of both states and the court understand it and convince them.

"The court had recently said during proceedings, 'Let them (Karnataka) construct the dam (Mekedatu). They will release your (TN) share of 177 tmc water -- why are you (TN) opposing it?'" he said, stating that the Mekedatu project would be beneficial to both states and would additionally generate power.

As much delay the project faces, it will affect Karnataka that much, he further said. "That's why I have requested all our MPs and central ministers (to take up the issue)... We will take it with both CWRC and CWMA and take all further necessary action." PTI KSU RS KSU ANE