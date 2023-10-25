Karnataka farmer arrested for cultivating Marijuana on his farm

Bidar (Karnataka), Oct 25 (PTI) A farmer was arrested for allegedly cultivating Marijuana on his farm in Bidar district of Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

After a tip-off from its sources about the 47-year-old Shivaji Rathod cultivating Marijuana on his farm in Vijayanagara Thanda, a police team conducted raids and seized 179 Marijuana plants weighing 63.86 kg and valued at Rs 25.54 lakh earlier this week, a senior police officer said.

"We have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested the farmer -- who cultivated Marijuana along with Sorghum and cotton plants on his farm -- in connection with the case. Further investigation is underway," he said. PTI AMP RS KH