Karnataka FDA recruitment scam accused fled to Maharashtra, will be arrested soon, says Minister

Bengaluru, Nov 7 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Tuesday said Rudragouda D Patil whose name has figured in the First Division Assistant recruitment test scam, has escaped to Maharashtra, and police have been directed to catch him wherever he was holed up.

Over 20 people were arrested from Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts for using Bluetooth to write the test conducted by the Karnataka Examination Authority on October 28.

As his name surfaced in connection with the scandal, Patil scaled the boundary wall of the Mahalakshmi Apartment at Varada Nagar in the district headquarters town of Kalaburagi and fled on Monday, police sources said, citing CCTV footage of his act.

Patil is also an accused in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, in which an Additional Director General of Police Amrit Paul was arrested and jailed for 15 months before he secured bail in September.

“We have already sensitised the police. We have given direction to police to ensure that the accused is arrested. We have got the information that he has escaped to Maharashtra. He will be arrested, which is not a big thing. He can escape (only) for a day,” Parameswara told reporters.

The Minister warned those who assisted Patil in fleeing saying they will face police action. He reiterated that the accused will be brought to book.

"Already there is a case against him in connection with the PSI recruitment scam. With his involvement in this scam, more evidence will add up against him", Parameshwara added.

To a query, he said, “We will scrutinise the case and if required, we will give the case to the CID. All that we want is an investigation to bring out the truth and action against the accused.” Regarding cancelling the exam and conducting it afresh, the Minister said such questions are left to the KEA.

Karnataka IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge, who is an MLA from Kalaburagi district, said there is no question of showing mercy to the accused.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and BJP Karnataka vice president B Y Vijayendra alleged that a minister and an MLA helped Patil escape.

“The entire Congress party is in support of the accused and supporting them. R D Patil is not an ordinary man. He is in touch with the bigwigs of the ruling Congress. Because of his support, he fled,” he alleged. PTI GMS RS GMS ROH