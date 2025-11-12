Karnataka Forest minister directs officials to initiate measures to check human-animal conflict

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (PTI) In view of the recurring tiger attacks in Chamarajanagar and Mysuru districts, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar B Khandre on Wednesday directed officials to install cameras along forest fringes and alert local residents in advance about tiger movement through round-the-clock monitoring.

Chairing a meeting on human-animal conflict here, Khandre said that farmers working in their fields and plantations are being attacked by wild animals.

A statement issued by the minister's office said, Khandre instructed that cameras be installed near human settlements and farmlands to issue timely warnings and prevent loss of lives and crops.

The minister called for both short-term and long-term solutions, including thermal surveillance and intensified patrolling.

He further ordered that the most conflict-prone villages around Bandipur and Nagarahole forests be identified, and forest watch camps established every five to six km, involving local youth for monitoring.

Khandre directed that rescue teams with elephants be rushed immediately whenever a tiger attacks livestock.

Injured or aged tigers should be captured and treated appropriately, he said.

He also instructed the appointment of senior officers as nodal officials to camp in conflict zones and resolve issues on the ground.

The minister announced the formation of an expert committee to study the ecological carrying capacity of wildlife habitats and the causes for animals straying into human areas. Based on the committee's report, suitable action would be taken, he said.

Khandre also highlighted the spread of invasive weeds such as Lantana and Senna, which have reduced fodder availability for herbivores, forcing elephants out of forests.

He directed that these weeds be scientifically removed, and that best practices from other states be studied and adopted.

Khandre's direction came following four people killed within a span of a month in Mysuru district in tiger attack, two deaths in tusker attack.

Also, two tigers and their three cubs were poisoned to death in Chamarajanagar after they preyed on cattle. PTI GMS KH