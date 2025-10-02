Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre laments wildlife deaths

Bengaluru, Oct 2 (PTI) Karnataka Forest Minister on Thursday expressed sorrow over the recent death of tigers, peacocks and monkeys in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of 71st Wildlife Week on the steps of Vidhana Soudha, he said despite the strict enforcement of the Wildlife Conservation Act, such incidents continue to occur, which is "unfortunate".

"The death of five tigers at Male Mahadeshwara Hills, 20 peacocks at Midigeshi in Madhugiri, and 19 monkeys in Bandipur has caused me immense pain and has increased the responsibility of wildlife conservation," the Minister said in his address.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar was also present on the occasion.

Khandre emphasised that every creature has the right to live, and coexistence with wildlife has become inevitable as forest areas shrink.

Wildlife plays an important role in maintaining the balance of nature, and the purpose of this week is to create awareness about it, he said.

The minister noted that Karnataka has given top priority to wildlife conservation, pointing out that the state is home to 5,395 elephants and 563 tigers.

"Among the states with the highest number of tigers in the country, Karnataka stands in second place. However, in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, in a single day, one person cent of the tigers died due to poisoning. This is a heart-wrenching incident," he rued.

Noting that such shocking incidents should not recur, the Minister said wildlife conservation is not only the responsibility of forest staff, but also the duty of citizens.

"Today, many wild species are on the verge of extinction, some have already disappeared. Therefore, the need to spread awareness among people about forests and wildlife is greater today than ever before," Khandre said.

Since the day coincided with Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, Khandre said the 'Father of the Nation' also had immense concern for nature and the environment.

"Mahatma Gandhi would also say that this world is not our inherited property, but rather a debt we have received from our future generations," recalled Khandre.

The Minister told the gathering that in Bengaluru city alone, more than 250 acres of forest land worth about Rs 10,000 crore has been cleared of encroachment and saplings have been planted there.

"Green cover in Bengaluru city is being increased. Along with this, a vast botanical garden on the model of Lalbagh is being established on 153 acres at Madappanahalli. In Hessarghatta, 5,678 acres of land has been declared as a protected grassland," Khandre said.

The area with 371 trees near the Cantonment Railway Station has been declared a traditional biodiversity site, he added.

“From the government and department side, we have taken measures for the protection of environment, forest and wildlife. You too, as citizens, must make your contribution and protect nature and environment,” he appealed.

In view of Deepavali this month, he appealed to people to avoid firecrackers, and insisted on burning only green crackers. PTI GMS ROH