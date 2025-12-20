Karnataka: Four held in connection with assault on differently-abled boy

Bagalkote (Karnataka), Dec 20 (PTI) Four people were taken into custody on Saturday in connection with the assault on a differently-abled boy, after a few videos of the incident went viral, police said.

The footage allegedly shows the boy being physically assaulted at a residential school in the city.

The assault occurred three months ago, and the matter came to light after the video of the incident was shared with the 16-year-old boy's parents by a former worker of the school, they added.

In one of the videos, a man was seen beating the boy with a belt and a pipe, while pinning him down with his foot as the teen screamed for help.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goyal said the school for differently-abled children is run by a husband-and-wife duo.

"As per the video in circulation, the couple is seen hitting the 16-year-old boy with a pipe and other objects," he said.

The boy's parents filed a complaint, based on which an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, Goyal confirmed.

"We have secured the couple and two caretakers working at the school as part of the investigation. Due process will be followed," he added.

Noting that the incident occurred three months ago, the SP said the video was recorded by a staff member at the time. "After being removed from work, the person shared the video with the boy's parents, who then approached the police," he said.

Police are also verifying the role of other caretakers at the institution, Goyal said, adding that the support of the Department for the Empowerment of Differently Abled Persons and the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) has been sought.

Legal action will be taken against those found responsible after a thorough investigation.