Karnataka, GAIL ink pact to generate gas from wet waste in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 16 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that an agreement has been signed with Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) to generate gas from wet waste in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters after signing of the agreement, he said, "GAIL is setting up a Rs 123-crore unit to generate gas from 500 tonne of wet waste".

"The state government has allotted the land already. This is the first of such initiatives in Bengaluru and we are ready to sign more agreements in this regard," Shivakumar said.

He said, "This would reduce the problem of waste in Bengaluru. I wish that gas generation would start soon and it would be distributed to industries and hotels." Asked about Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw posting about poor garbage management in Bengaluru on social media, the Deputy CM said, "What are we doing with GAIL? We have done a lot for garbage disposal, but the Courts have put brakes on it. Now, we have given approval for tenders for waste collection and transportation in 33 packages and we are also setting up waste disposal units." PTI KSU KH