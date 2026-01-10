Karnataka: Gold found while digging earth to build house in Gadag district

Gadag (Karnataka), Jan 10 (PTI) Construction labourers in Lakkundi village in Gadag district struck gold while digging earth to lay the foundation of a house on Saturday.

The government has taken possession of the 470 grams gold comprising various forms of ornaments, including necklace and earrings.

According to police, an eighth standard student Prajwal Ritvik spotted the ornaments in a copper pot.

"The boy honestly told the senior members of the village. Soon after getting information, the officers and evaluators from various departments reached the spot. There were 22 items kept in the pot, which have been taken into possession," Gadag SP Rohan Jagadeesh told reporters. PTI GMS KH