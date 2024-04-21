Karnataka Governor flags off voter awareness drive with vintage car and bike rally

Bengaluru, Apr 21 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Sunday launched a voter awareness campaign featuring a vintage car and bike rally, on Sunday at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot emphasised upon the significance of India's status as the world's largest democracy, highlighting the crucial role of voters and electoral stakeholders in fortifying the democratic framework.

He underscored the pivotal role of voting and safeguarding and reinforcing the democratic fabric.

"Voting is not just a right but a duty, one that fortifies our nation and its democratic principles," the governor said.

He urged citizens to exercise their franchise diligently, saying that each vote contributes to the strength and resilience of the republic. PTI GMS GMS ANE