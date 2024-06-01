Karnataka Governor Gehlot administers oath to High Court Judge

Bengaluru, June 1 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday administered the oath of office to Justice Valluri Kameswar Rao at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan here.

In an official statement, Raj Bhavan said Justice Rao took the oath of office as a Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Nilay Vipin Chandra Ajaria, Government Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goel, High Court Justices and dignitaries were present on the occasion, it added. PTI AMP KH