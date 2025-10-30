Karnataka Governor Gehlot hospitalised with high fever, CM visits him

Bengaluru, Oct 30 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has been hospitalised with high fever, hospital authorities said on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met the Governor in the hospital today and enquired about his health. He also wished him a speedy recovery.

"Our Governor is unwell and admitted due to high fever. Investigations and treatment is extended at our Manipal hospital," the hospital said in a statement.

Gehlot was admitted to the hospital on Monday, sources in the Raj Bhavan told PTI.

According to a source, Gehlot was in his home state, Madhya Pradesh, where he attended a series of events.

"May be due to fatigue, he developed back pain along with mild fever," he said.