Karnataka Governor nominates four members to Legislative Council

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has nominated four members to the Karnataka Legislative Council, according to a gazette notification issued on Sunday.

The nominated members are M Arathi Krishna from Sringeri taluk in Chikkamagaluru, F H Jakkappanavar from Hubballi and Shivakumar K from Mysuru.

The notification further stated that Ramesh Babu from Bengaluru has been nominated to serve the remainder of his predecessor's term, which is up to July 21, 2026. PTI GMS KH