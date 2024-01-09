Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot tests positive for Covid-19, under home quarantine

Bengaluru, Jan 9 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under home quarantine, the Special Secretary to the Governor, R Prabhu Shankar, said on Tuesday.

"The governor has tested positive for Covid-19. He is being continuously monitored and his health is stable," Shankar said in a statement.

"Presently, he is quarantined at his residence. His scheduled programmes and appointments stand cancelled till further intimation," the official added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wished Governor Gehlor a speedy recovery.

In a statement on social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said, "I wish the Honorable Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is infected with Novel Corona, a speedy recovery." PTI GMS ANE