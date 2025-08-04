Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot visits Srivari temple in Tirumala

Bengaluru, Aug 4 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot visited the Srivari temple at the Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh on Monday morning.

He arrived at the Tirumala hill by road from Bengaluru on Sunday night.

Gehlot was accompanied by his family members and officials during the visit to the shrine.

"After an overnight stay, the Governor visited the temple. He offered prayers to Lord Venkateshwara. After darshan, he was presented with Srivari Thirtha Prasadams, diary, and calendar at Ranganayakula Mandapam," a statement from Raj Bhavan said. PTI AMP ROH