Karnataka Governor urges students to innovate for future of agriculture

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Jan 22 (PTI) Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday emphasised the critical role of innovation and technology in transforming agriculture and horticulture, stressing the need to adopt new technologies and smart farming practices to address global challenges.

He highlighted the pressing need for organic farming and the adoption of smart farming techniques to tackle issues such as population growth, climate change, and resource depletion.

"In this era of innovation and technological advancements, agriculture and horticulture require solutions driven by creativity, technical expertise, and hard work," he said during the 9th convocation of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences.

"Your role as agriculture students is pivotal in ensuring food security, combating climate change, and safeguarding humanity's future," he added.

According to a statement from the Governor's office, Gehlot underscored the importance of sustainable development and environmental protection in agriculture, saying, "Agriculture is not merely a subject of study—it's the backbone of our nation. Your knowledge and contributions are vital for building an eco-conscious society and enhancing the livelihoods of millions of farmers and entrepreneurs." Reflecting on the broader impact of the sector, he said, "Agriculture and horticulture form the foundation of our civilization and culture. This field not only sustains us with food but also creates employment, conserves biodiversity, and addresses climate change. With your knowledge and research, this sector can achieve new heights." During the convocation, the Governor conferred an honorary doctorate on veteran leader Kagodu Thimmappa, acknowledging his significant contributions to society, the statement said. PTI AMP SSK KH