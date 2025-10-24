Karnataka govt according top priority to make organ transplantation affordable: Minister Patil

Mandya (Karnataka), Oct 24 (PTI) The Karnataka government is according top priority to make organ transplantation affordable and accessible to all, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil said on Friday.

Inaugurating the 2025 induction programme for MBBS and Allied Health Science students at the Adichunchanagiri Institute of Medical Sciences here, the minister said that the state was committed to transforming Karnataka into a "healthier state".

"We have already implemented key programmes through our Institute of Gastroenterology and Organ Transplantation. Organ transplants are being successfully conducted in government institutions. Our goal is to ensure good health for all," Patil said in a statement issued by his office.

He noted that organ transplants in private hospitals often cost several lakhs of rupees, and the government is committed to offering these advanced medical services at affordable costs using state-of-the-art equipment.

"To further strengthen the organ transplant ecosystem, we are constructing a 10-storey facility in Bengaluru dedicated for this purpose. Our aim is to make organ transplant services accessible and affordable to those in need," he added.

The minister noted that under the Congress government, the Department of Medical Education has received increased funding and support, helping to move towards the vision of a healthy Karnataka.

"Not only medical education, but other departments too are being strengthened," he said.

The minister also advised that students entering the medical field should possess a strong spirit of service and compassion.

"Doctors must treat patients with empathy. If your hands have skill and your heart has kindness, the patient is already halfway healed," he added. PTI AMP KH