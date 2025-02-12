Karnataka govt aims to realise 70 pc of Rs 5 lakh cr investment proposal, says Minister Patil

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (PTI) Karnataka Minister M B Patil on Wednesday said the state received investment proposals worth Rs five lakh crore after the inaugural session of the Invest Karnataka-2025 summit on February 11 and the government aims to ensure that 70 per cent of the business proposals are realised.

"We have received investment proposals of Rs five lakh crore and we are expecting more than Rs 10 lakh crore worth of investment proposals," Patil told reporters here.

Invest Karnataka-2025 summit will conclude on 14 February.

"We are looking for genuine investments. We want at least 70 per cent of these investment proposals are materialised," the minister added.

He promised all the investors coming to Karnataka that the state would help their businesses grow.

"We are giving emphasis to all the sectors. We have made a beginning. We will enhance it further," Patil said.

The minister said the exhibition on innovation at the Invest Karnataka venue in Palace Grounds was very impressive.

Speaking about an air taxi that caught everyone’s attention, the minister said, "The Air Taxi Shunya will revolutionise the urban transport scenario. It can have a capacity to carry six passengers. It can also serve as air ambulance as well." PTI GMS GMS KH