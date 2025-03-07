Karnataka govt allocates Rs 320 crore to prevent maternal mortality in state

Bengaluru, Mar 7 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday asserted his government's resolve to reduce preventable maternal mortality rate to zero and announced that Rs 320 crore has been allocated to prevent maternal mortality in the state.

Presenting his 16th state budget, he highlighted the several health infrastructure improvement projects that will be implemented in the year 2025-26.

Noting that Karnataka will introduce a pioneering policy focused on preventing and treating burn injuries among women, the Chief Minister said, "This will be a first of its kind initiative in the country." Siddaramaiah said the government will develop a mission-mode programme to reduce preventable maternal-mortality in the State to minimum. To this end, Rs 320 crore has been provided.

"Obstetric services will be strengthened by equipping hospitals with all necessary equipment to treat and prevent severe postpartum hemorrhage by leveraging novel digital technology. To prevent anemia among pregnant women, nutrition kits, financial incentives and Vatsalya Kits for mothers will be distributed in backward districts. MCH specialists will be deputed in every taluka hospital through re-deployment of posts," he said.

The maternal mortality cases in the state will be subject to the audit of the State Technical Expert Committee and its recommendations will be submitted to the State Empowered Committee, he said.

"Programmes to reduce maternal mortality will be formulated based on Committee's directives," he added.

Last year, the state had witnessed a number of maternal deaths leading to outrage.

He said that a state-of-the-art and well equipped 200 bedded hospital will be constructed at a cost of Rs150 crore in Bengaluru North Taluk while PHCs (Primary Health Centre) of the newly announced taluks of Hanur, Alanavar, Annigeri, Maski, Sirivar, Kapu, Babaleshwar, Kolhar, Cheluru and Terdal will be upgraded to Community Health Centres (CHC).

A new CHC will be established in Ponnampet.

"Taluka Hospitals in Maluru, Magadi, Kushalanagar, Koratagere, Jagaluru, Savanuru, Ramadurga and Savadatti and district hospital in Davangere and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru will be renovated at a cost of Rs 650 crore," he said.

The CM said a new medical college will be established at Puttur. To this end, action will be initiated to upgrade the present 100-bedded Taluka hospital during this year.

"'Gruha Aarogya Scheme" implemented on a pilot basis in Kolar district in 2024-25 to screen and treat six non-communicable diseases will be extended to the entire state at the cost of Rs 100 crore, he said.

According to Siddaramaiah, a 200-bedded hospital will be established at Molakalmuru in Chitradurga district and a 400-bedded hospital will be established at Virajapete in Kodagu district and the Community Health Centre at Tagaduru in Mysuru district will be upgraded to a 100-bedded hospital.

District and Taluk hospitals which require extensive repairs will be renovated at a cost of Rs 183 crore in a phased manner.

"To provide quality health services, to improve the health indicators and strengthen health systems in Kalyana Karnataka region under the Kalyana Karnataka Comprehensive Health Scheme several initiatives have been undertaken at the cost of Rs. 873 crore," he said.

Siddaramaiah said that a cancer diagnosis unit will be started in Bidar Government Medical College Hospital and Institutes modelled on NIMHANS will be established at Mysuru and Kalaburagi Medical Colleges each at a cost of Rs 100 crore.

A super specialty hospital will be set up under Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences at a cost of Rs 100 crore and a Kidwai Peripheral Cancer treatment unit will be set up on the campus of Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Raichur at Rs 50 crore. PTI AMP SA