Karnataka govt allocates Rs 600 cr for BSRP in 2026-27 fiscal

Bengaluru, Mar 6 (PTI) The Karnataka government has allocated Rs 600 crore for the BSR Project for the next fiscal.

Reading out the budget on Friday, Siddaramaiah said the land acquisition for Corridor-2 (from Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara) under the Bengaluru Suburban Railway Project (BSRP) has been completed, and construction works are in progress.

"Land acquisition for Corridor-4 (Heelalige - Rajanukunte) is underway. It is targeted to complete works in both Corridors by December 2030. For the current year, Rs 500 crore has been allocated to these works," he said.

The chief minister said the Baiyappanahalli—Hosur and Yeshwanthpur – Channasandra doubling project is being undertaken at a total cost of Rs 812 crore, with the state government share of Rs 406 crore.

Doubling works over a stretch of 14 KM have already been dedicated to public service. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been allocated for the current year, he told the House. PTI GMS GMS KH