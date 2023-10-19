Karnataka govt always willing to listen, learn and adapt to new technology: Minister Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru, Oct 19 (PTI) Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday said the state government listens, learns and adapts to new technology and supports the industry.

Kharge, who holds the Information Technology and Biotechnology portfolio, said during the inaugural day of the three-day Unfold-2023, a multi-chain hackathon organised by CoinDCX, a Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) exchange.

“The Government of Karnataka is willing to listen, learn and adapt to new technology and we are here to support the industry. In the burgeoning realm of Web3, our government is committed to not only observing and absorbing but also to evolving with this digital frontier,” Kharge said He said the Karnataka government eagerly anticipates the establishment of a "regulatory sandbox" (a testing environment).

“We firmly believe that a thriving startup ecosystem, especially in disruptive technologies like blockchain and Web3, will forge numerous job opportunities. For in the progress of Karnataka lies the progress of our entire nation,” he noted.

Responding to industry requests on offering a sandbox environment to Web3 developers, Kharge said the Karnataka Innovation Authority was established during his previous term to support emerging technology.

He also assured the industry that the government will make necessary arrangements for the web3 developers to thrive in the same sandbox environment until it comes out with a regulatory policy.

Many eminent global Web3 leaders and entrepreneurs participated in various panel discussions during the event. A three-day multichain hackathon was launched with over 800 developers who will be solving complex challenges in the multichain ecosystem.