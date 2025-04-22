Karnataka govt announces 2-day state mourning over demise of Pope Francis

Bengaluru, Apr 22 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced a two-day state mourning as a mark of respect following the passing away of Pope Francis.

Francis, who was the first non-European Pope in nearly 1,300 years, died on Monday. He was 88.

"His Holiness Pope Francis, Supreme Pontiff of the Holy See" passed away on April 21. The Government of India has decided to observe two days of mourning across the country on April 22 and 23 in honour of the departed dignitary, an official notification said.

Accordingly, mourning will be observed throughout the state in honour of the deceased, and during the said period, all official entertainment programmes will be prohibited and the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings where it is regularly flown, it said. PTI KSU ROH