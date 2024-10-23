Karnataka govt announces Rs 5 lakh compensation to kin of children who drowned in Bengaluru lake

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday announced a slew of measures for flood relief in Bengaluru, including strict clearing of stormwater drain encroachments.

A compensation of Rs five lakh will be provided from the BBMP to the family of two children who drowned in Kengeri lake on Tuesday, he said.

The Bengaluru development Minister also said that Rs 10,000 compensation has been announced for owners of homes which are flooded.

Temporary housing and food arrangements will be made for those who are displaced.

“We have instructed the officials to clear stormwater drain encroachments across the city without any mercy. We have also started desilting drainages for smooth flow of water, with a loan of Rs 1,000 crore from the World Bank,” he said.

Addressing reporters, he said, “Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda is working on desilting drainages in the city. We have also taken up desilting of many lakes under various schemes. We will shortly call for a meeting of Lake Management Committee.” “Private individuals have got stay from the court to prevent action against encroachment of stormwater drain and they are not letting BBMP take action. Emergency situations allow us to clear encroachments," he added.

The Deputy Commissioner of BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) and Bengaluru Development Authority have been ordered to ensure all stormwater drain encroachments are cleared without any delay.

"At times like these, our priority is to save the lives of citizens and we will not let court cases come in the way,” he said. PTI AMP ROH