Karnataka govt appoints M A Saleem as DG&IGP;

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Saturday officially appointed M A Saleem as the state's Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and the Head of Police Force (HoPF).

He was placed under concurrent charge as the DG&IGP following the retirement of Alok Mohan in May this year.

"M. A. Saleem, IPS (KN: 1993), Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Special Units & Economic Offences, Bengaluru is appointed as Director General and Inspector General of Police (Head of the Police Force), Karnataka, Bengaluru carrying the Apex Scale, Level-17 i.e. Rs.2,25,000/-(fixed) in the pay matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016 with immediate effect and until further orders in the existing vacancy," an official notification stated.

Senior IPS officer, Saleem has held 26 different assignments over his three-decade-long career, the latest being Director General of Police (CID).

He is best known for his efforts to ease Bengaluru's traffic problems, having served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic and Security), and later as Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic).