Karnataka govt approves 14 investment projects worth Rs 34,115 crore

Belagavi (K'taka), Dec 12 (PTI) The State High-Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), headed by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday approved 14 projects worth Rs 34,115 crore, with a potential to create 13,308 jobs across the state.

Of the 14 proposals that received the SHLCC nod, 10 are new projects worth Rs 19,452.40 crore, while the remaining four are additional investment projects of investments worth Rs 14,662.59 crore.

Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil said that the committee approved Taiwanese electronics manufacturing giant Foxconn’s proposal to invest an additional Rs 13,911 crore. The company has already received approval to invest Rs 8,000 crore in the state.

Other major proposals that received the government’s green signal are JSW Renew Energy Four Limited (Rs 4,960 crore investment), JSW Steel Limited (Rs 3,804 crore investment), Toyota Kirloskar Motor Private Limited (Rs 3,237.30 crore investment), TRIL Bengaluru Real Estate Six Limited (Rs 3,273 crore investment), Janki Corp Limited (additional investment of Rs 607 crore), the Minister added.

Among the proposals that will generate employment and spur industrial growth in North Karnataka that received approval were JSW Renew Energy Four Limited, Janki Corp Limited, JSW Steel Limited, and Orient Cement Limited.

The four projects will result in cumulative investment of Rs 9,461 crore, and create 3,538 jobs in North Karnataka. PTI KSU KSU SS