Karnataka govt approves AI Centre of Excellence to boost digital transformation

Bengaluru, Jan 22 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Thursday approved the establishment of an AI Centre of Excellence to accelerate digital transformation across sectors, officials said.

The centre, approved by the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science & Technology, will be set up at KEONICS in HSR Layout here, in partnership with NASSCOM, with a total outlay of Rs 20 crore over four years.

Funding will follow a 40:40:20 model, with contributions from MeitY, the Karnataka government, and industry partners.

According to a statement, the CATS (Centre for Applied AI for Tech Solutions) AI CoE will focus on priority areas including artificial intelligence, robotics and automation, supply chain optimisation, and digital transformation.

The initiative aims to strengthen the state's innovation ecosystem by supporting start-ups, MSMEs, industry players, research institutions, and academia.

"The initiative envisages collaboration with global technology and industry leaders. Over the next four years, the Centre is expected to establish advanced laboratories and testing facilities, support deep-tech start-ups, and facilitate industry collaborations and technology commercialisation," the statement added.

Speaking on the announcement, IT Minister Priyank Kharge said, "By bringing government, academia, and industry together, we are building a pipeline from research to market-ready innovation." Key performance indicators for the centre will include the number of start-ups incubated, prototypes developed, intellectual property filings, industry collaborations, and skilled professionals trained, with year-wise growth targets to ensure measurable outcomes, it added.

Officials said the establishment of the centre marks a significant milestone in Karnataka's journey towards becoming India's "leading hub for applied AI, Industry 4.0 technologies, and deep-tech innovation."