Karnataka govt approves cyber security policy

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the cyber security policy aimed at curbing cyber crimes in the state and promoting data privacy.

It also gave administrative approval for the Centre of Excellence for Aerospace and Defence at a cost of Rs 391 crore at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) campus here, for research and studies.

"The cabinet has approved Karnataka Cyber Security Policy 2023-24. The main intention of this policy is to reduce the cyber crime rate in the state which is increasing and create awareness among people about cyber security and data privacy," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.

Briefing reporters about cabinet decisions, he said, under this policy the state government, local bodies and panchayats have to implement the awareness programmes from time to time, and evaluate them.

"Also to have surveys regarding cyber security and data privacy. New softwares of the state government, online banking and technical education and training programmes in this regard will come under its ambit," he said, adding that the policy in the days to come will help in prevention and detection of cyber crimes, and to streamline the measures that need to be taken.

Asked whether the licensing for digital platforms come under the policy, the Minister said, it will not come as it largely deals with cyber protection.

Responding to a question, he said, "it may also deal with fake news, though there is no specific mention in this regard." On the Centre of Excellence, the Minister said: "It will be a software based learning lab system, it will be like a 3D digital lab and experience centre on Aerospace and Defence".

It was approved in 2017, the project started in 2020 and total operations are being started now.

Noting that the centre of excellence is under PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model with Dassault Systemes contributing Rs 250 crore, he said the other stakeholders are: Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Bio Technology and Science & Technology through Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS) and VTU.

The cabinet has also approved escalation in the cost of construction of Super Specialty Hospital coming up in the premises of Belagavi Medical College to Rs 187 crore. Earlier, the cost of the project was 140 crore.

Also administrative nod for Rs 30.74 crore was given to have vehicle tracking and panic button system, along with centralised control room, for Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation vehicles.

It was also decided to procure sunflower oil instead of palm oil for preparation of nutritious food at Anganwadis; the procurement will be made at an estimated cost of Rs 66.04 crore.

"Tenders will be called for this and for this switchover to sunflower there will be additional expenditure of Rs 9.9 crores," Patil said, adding that there are complaints about palm oil, and sunflower oils are easily available in the state.

It was resolved to constitute a cabinet sub committee to look into levying property taxes on illegal constructions or buildings or properties with violations, and disputed lands under Mahanagara Palikes and urban local bodies in the state.