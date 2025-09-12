Karnataka govt approves Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) services for 350 patients under PMNDP

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Friday granted administrative approval to provide Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) services to 350 dialysis patients in the state under the Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme (PMNDP).

According to the order, “Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) bags and necessary consumables will be procured through Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (KSMSCL) at a cost of Rs 26,400 per patient per month for 6 months, totaling Rs 5.54 crore.” The government said, “Catheter insertion, hospital charges, training and first PD session costs will be borne by Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust (SAST) under the Ayushman Bharat – Arogya Karnataka (ABArK) scheme.” PTI GMS GMS ROH