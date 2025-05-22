Karnataka govt approves renaming of Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South

Bengaluru, May 22 (PTI) The Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday approved the renaming of neighbouring Ramanagara district as 'Bengaluru South'.

Ramanagara, about 50 kms from here, will remain as the headquarters of the renamed district, which will also consist of Magadi, Kanakapura, Channapatna and Harohalli taluks.

"We have checked the rules, regulations and acts and amendments. Ramanagara was originally a Bengaluru district, today in the cabinet it was decided to name it as the Bengaluru South district. Order regarding this will be issued. This is happy news for the Bengaluru South district," Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, there will be no change in Ramanagara functioning as the headquarters of the district, and it will continue.

"Notification will be issued and the necessary process will follow. There will be no financial implication from this decision... all land records and everything will be changed. I'm also here-on from the Bengaluru South district" he added.

Ramanagara, which has now been renamed, is the home district of Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief.

He represents Kanakapura Assembly constituency in the district, and had first mooted the proposal to rename the district as Bengaluru South.

Noting that Ramanagara district was earlier part of Bengaluru district, the Deputy CM said, Bengaluru city, Bengaluru rural were all part of Bengaluru district earlier, including -- Hosakote, Devanahalli, Doddaballapura, Channapatna, Ramanagar, Magadi, and Kanakapura taluks.

"We (current Ramanagara district people) are trying to save our Bengaluru identity. This region is developing," he said, adding that the cabinet decided on the Bengaluru South district name within the framework of law.

To a question whether the Centre had opposed the cabinet's earlier decision in this regard, Shivakumar said, nothing, the central government has no powers on this issue.

"Informing the Centre was mandatory, that's all. There was some politics and some attempts were made (to oppose), but it is our right, it is a state subject," he said, noting that centre's approval was not sought when other districts were renamed earlier, including when the name Ramanagara was given to this district.

Responding to a question on opposition's criticism that development won't happen from name change, Shivakumar said, "let them wait and see." Union Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister of the JD(S)-BJP coalition, when Ramanagara district was carved out in August 2007.

Kumaraswamy had earlier threatened to go on a protest if the Karnataka government decides to go-ahead with the proposal to rename the district.

Ramanagara district had been the political turf of JD(S) and Kumaraswamy as he had earlier represented Ramanagara and Channapatna Assembly segments, and also had been an MP from the region.