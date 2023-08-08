Karnataka govt bans unauthorised flexes, banners and hoardings in Bengaluru city

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday said that unauthorised flexes, banners and hoardings will not be allowed in Bengaluru city hereon and that the ban will be implemented in the next couple of days.

Citing high court orders, the DCM, who is also in charge of Bengaluru city development, said the ban is applicable to political parties, private bodies and individuals, and religious institutions, and it will be implemented "very strictly".

"In three to four days, within August 15, in the entire Bengaluru city we are going to ban flexes. No one will be allowed to put up flexes. Whether it is mine or party's or political leaders' or opposition parties' -- BJP or JD(S) -- no flexes will be allowed. There are also court directions in this regard," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said the court had given three weeks time, and instructions have been passed on to those concerned to remove all flexes and hoardings that are unauthorised.

"So no one will be allowed to put up unauthorised flexes, banners or hoardings here on. Court has said that BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) will also be fined if such flexes or hoardings come up. Those who put them up will be fined Rs 50,000 per banner or hoarding or flex," he said.

No hoardings or flexes either of chief minister, ministers or other political leaders will be allowed in the city, the Deputy Chief Minister clarified, adding that the government will come out with a policy under which limited permissions are likely to be given for government or official needs.

"The direction is to remove illegal hoardings in three weeks, so I appeal to all political parties and everyone in this regard not to put out such things for birthdays, wishing leaders or mourning deaths or regarding religious matters," he said, adding that in case of violations, FIRs will be filed against offenders.

Already about 59,000 such illegal banners and flexes have been removed and penalties have been levied; 134 complaints have been received and 40 FIRs registered, he said.

Speaking about a detailed plan for decongesting traffic in Bengaluru, he said that the last day for various organisations to submit the Expression of Interest for it has been extended till August 17. He added that the government plans to call for a "global tender" for urban planning in the days ahead.

Shivakumar also indicated that there were plans to construct tunnels and flyovers to decongest the city's roads.

"I had met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Delhi, regarding National Highways and traffic. National Highways that enter the city from Nelamangala-Yeshwantpur side, Ballari, Kolar, Hosur and Mysuru side are leading to congestion in the city with the number of vehicles also increasing," he said.

Noting that Gadkari also gave some suggestions to decongest traffic, such as building tunnels and flyovers, the DCM said the union minister has asked him to come with a detailed master management plan. "So we have called for Expression of Interest." "Yesterday was the last date for EoI, we have extended it for another week so that it will be known globally. Many have shown interest, like those who are working on tunnels and boring and those working on metro projects," he said, adding that he will call for a "global tender" on urban planning.

Stating that he has held discussions and gathered suggestions on the Bengaluru City Road Infrastructure Plan regarding easing traffic and building 'Brand Bengaluru', Shivakumar said, "We have received more than 70,000 suggestions. I will be speaking to more people in the days ahead." He said some institutions have been asked to compile them and submit a summary.

Regarding some contractors petitioning the Governor regarding non-payment of bills for the work carried out in Bengaluru city, Shivakumar said the government has got certain reports and they are being verified, and that those who have done the work will definitely get the payment. "We are committed to it," he said.

"Let them also complain to the opposition party leaders and the government too. They have the right and we should hear them. We don't want to bother anyone. Those who have worked promptly should and will get the bills cleared," he said, adding that certain things have come to his notice and that he will come out with the facts soon.

He also alleged that there is politics behind contractors complaining to the Governor, and cited Lokayukta reports stating that bills are being cleared without work being done. "They are being looked into," he said.