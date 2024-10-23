Karnataka govt, British Council ink partnership to equip children with life skills

Bengaluru, Oct 23 (PTI) The Karnataka government and British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural exchange, have signed an agreement to pilot a programme aimed at supporting primary school teachers and coaches in improving learning outcomes in physical education on Wednesday.

Advertisment

“By integrating physical activity into daily learning, we aim to not only improve teaching standards but also nurture well-rounded development, equipping young learners with essential life skills and a foundation for a healthy lifestyle. Partnering with the British Council for the Premier League Primary Stars programme marks a significant step in advancing physical education within Karnataka’s school system,” said Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for Primary & Secondary Education, Government of Karnataka, at the signing event held in Bengaluru.

According to him, the partnership will provide the skills and the confidence needed to deliver engaging and high-quality sports education, enriching the learning experience for students across the state.

“By integrating physical activity into daily learning, we aim to not only improve teaching standards but also nurture well-rounded development, equipping young learners with essential life skills and a foundation for a healthy lifestyle,” he added.

Advertisment

The Operational Alliance Agreement (OAA) was signed by K V Thrilok Chandra, Commissioner for School Education, and Janaka Pushpanathan, Director South India, The British Council.

Pushpanathan said, “We have been working with the Premier League to create positive change in schools and communities around the world and this initiative marks a significant milestone in our collaboration to enhance physical education and sports in schools across the state.” According to him, since 2007 the British Council and Premier League have supported more than 7,300 educators and coaches across 18 states in India, benefitting more than 1,24,000 children and young people. PTI JR ROH