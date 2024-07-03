Karnataka govt caps rates for dengue tests in private hospitals, diagnostic centres

Bengaluru, Jul 3 (PTI) Amid a surge in dengue cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Wednesday issued an order announcing a price cap on dengue tests in private hospitals and diagnostic laboratories.

The move comes a day after Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directed officials to deliberate and fix a price cap on dengue related tests.

A total of Rs 600 has been fixed for two types of tests -- Rs 300 each for NS1 antigen test and IgM testing.

Following the order, private hospitals and laboratories cannot charge more than Rs 600 for these tests.

Dengue cases have been on the rise in the state with over 5,000 cases and six deaths reported this year including one in Bengaluru.

Dengue detection and treatment are free of cost in government hospitals.

However, Rao had instructed Health department officials to take action so that even private hospitals do not charge exorbitant prices for dengue tests.

The Health Minister, who has already held a meeting with the officials and given instructions about the precautionary measures to control dengue, will convene a meeting via video conference with deputy commissioners in the districts and officials concerned on Thursday.

He will also review preventive measures taken by the authorities to control vector borne diseases.