Karnataka govt committed to raising height of Alamatti Dam: Deputy CM Shivakumar

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Sep 6 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said the state government is committed to raising the height of the Alamatti dam from 518 metres to 524 metres.

Speaking to the media after offering 'Bagina' to River Krishna at Alamatti dam here, Shivakumar, who also holds the Water Resources portfolio, said: "Our government is prioritising and committed to raising the height of the Alamatti dam from 518 metres to 524 metres. Within the next week, the price fixed for land acquisition will be announced." The CM and elected representatives from the project area will hold a meeting and decide on the compensation rate. Leaders and representatives must consent to a one-time land acquisition settlement without appeals, he said.

"A separate decision will be taken regarding rehabilitation. It is our resolve to provide irrigation to our people with the water that would otherwise flow into the sea. We intend to take this up during this term,” he added.

According to Shivakumar, MLAs, including Yashavanthrayagouda Patil, Shivananad Patil, and M B Patil, offered their suggestions with Patil advocating for generous compensation for submerged lands while noting that no separate compensation is needed for land where canals will pass.

“Following the pressure exerted on the Centre, the notification can be issued at any moment. Our rightful share must come to us. The people of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Vijayapura, and Bagalkote districts must cooperate. We have discussed and collected opinions from MLAs of all parties.” "In this regard, the Chief Minister, I and the Minor Irrigation Minister have urged the Union Jal Shakti Minister to issue the notification. I myself have met him about five times and submitted proposals. The matter was also brought to the Prime Minister’s attention. Twice, meetings of the concerned states were convened. Andhra Pradesh once and Maharashtra another time postponed them,” the Deputy CM said.

On the issue of compensation, Shivakumar recalled that several meetings have been held regarding land acquisition for farmers. During Basavaraj Bommai’s time, a certain compensation was fixed, but many representatives opposed it saying it was inadequate for farmers, and the decision was stalled.

"Recently, a meeting with representatives, ministers, and farmers from the Alamatti region was held and its decision was brought to the notice of the Chief Minister,” he said.

Shivakumar further said about 20,000 farmers have approached the court seeking compensation. Many lawyers are trying to mislead farmers. Farmers must understand that this benefits no one.

"Our government has demonstrated its commitment by announcing the dam height increase project in the budget. This year, over 100 TMC of water, and sometimes even more than 400 TMC, has flowed into the sea. By the grace of rain, the Alamatti dam has filled up, bringing joy to everyone," he added.